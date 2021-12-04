Braskem anticipates BRL 6 billion in dividends and it is still possible to guarantee the hefty sum

THE Braskem (BRKM5) will be giving a generous Christmas gift to its shareholders this year. The petrochemical company announced this Thursday (2) that it will anticipate December 20 the distribution of BRL 6 billion in dividends, calculated based on the company’s financial result in 2021.

The jackpot amounts to R$7.539048791898 per class “A” preferred or common share (BRKM3 and BRKM5) and R$0.606032140100 in the case of class “B” preferred shares (BRKM6).

If you’re bemoaning the lack of company stock in your portfolio, we’ve got good news: there’s still time to secure the proceeds. But it is necessary to hurry, as the cut-off date to be entitled to dividends is next Wednesday (8). The shares will trade “ex-dividend” from the following day.

Petrobras (PETR4) is studying selling stake

While the eyes of some investors shine for Braskem’s shares (and dividends), the Petrobras (PETR4), its second largest shareholder, is studying a way to sell its stake in the company.

The state-owned company denied rumors that it would be trading part of its 36.1% stake in the petrochemicals’ preferred shares with creditor banks of the former Odebrecht, but reinforced that Braskem continues to be part of the assets included in its portfolio management and that it seeks to sell fully its participation.

According to the financial director, Rodrigo Araújo, the oil company is studying the sale of the same model that was used to dispose of BR Distribuidora, now renamed Vibra Energia (VBBR3).