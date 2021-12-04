Brazil drops to 13th place in the ranking of the largest economies in 2021

It will not be this year that Brazil will surprise the world, as promised by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. According to a survey by Austin Rating, with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projections for 2021, the country will fall to 13th place in the ranking of the greatest economic powers, one place below 2020, a year in which we lost three positions in relation to 2019 .

Austin took into account Central Bank estimates to arrive at the accumulated wealth of Brazil and the IMF (International Monetary Fund), to find the numbers of other countries. According to projections, Brazil ends this year with US$ 1.595 trillion produced between goods and services, slightly above the US$ 1.445 trillion in 2020, but below the US$ 1.878 trillion in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency also projected the year 2022, when the country should return to 12th place, surpassing the current opponent, Autrália (which surpassed us in 2021), with US$ 1.694 trillion produced. The largest volume, in trillions of dollars, occurred in 2011, the second year of the mandate of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), with US$ 2,604.

His predecessor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), if on the one hand suffers the worst result of the historical series in the ranking made with data from 1994 onwards, with 14th place in 2003, the year of his debut in the Presidency, it was in his administration that the country repeated the feat of 1995 and reached the 7th place, in 2010, a position maintained until 2014.

Brazil was once bigger than China

Taking Austin’s data into account, the United States is the largest economy in the world since the beginning of the count. From 1994 to 2006, the podium was always made up of the Americans at the front, Japan in second place and Germany in third. In 2007, China overtook Germany. In 2010, it became runner-up, leaving Japan behind.

China, the second largest power in the world and which should produce US$ 17.8 trillion in 2021 (the estimate for the US is US$ 24.3 trillion), came to be behind Brazil in one of the years of the survey.





This occurred in 1995, at the beginning of the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, when Brazil ranked 7th among the largest economies (GDP of US$771 million). China was eighth, with $731 billion.