‘Brazil is doomed to grow’, says Guedes, after falling GDP

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes today questioned the economic indicators that project weak growth in 2022 and resumed minimizing the 0.1% drop in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the 3rd quarter of this year, released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) yesterday and which put Brazil in technical recession.

Speaking of privatizations and investments for the next few years, Guedes said that the country “is doomed to grow”. “It is inevitable. We are resuming growth. We are coming out of a cyclical recovery phase, based on income transfers. And we are moving towards sustained growth, based on gross fixed capital formation. We should reach 20% of GDP in 2022”, said the minister, at an event at the Annual Meeting of the Chemical Industry.

“We will have investments coming back, going up. In addition to education and technology, even more important factors. We will have a growth sustaining factor. I am not predicting. I am discrediting analysts who are politicizing and creating false narratives around facts,” said Guedes .

However, a new wave of revisions to analysts’ estimates is underway, and some are below 4.5%, indicating a variation close to zero, at best in the fourth quarter. Guedes disputes and says that “Brazil is standing” and should grow even more. “To speak of growth is to speak of investment,” said the minister, who pointed out that the investment rate in the economy is at 19.4%. “Highest since Q3 2014,” he said.

“People are rolling the disgrace for next year. The first year [de governo], they said that we could not carry out the reforms. We did. In the second year, the pandemic arrived. We would drop by 10% and go into depression — but we would drop 4% and go back into a V, like I said we would,” he said.

According to the minister, the fall was “localized” and “a chance”, driven by the water crisis in agriculture and industry. “Agriculture fell 8%, but the service sector, for example, recovered,” he said.

Agriculture fell 8% in the third quarter of this year, compared to the three immediately previous months, and had its worst fall since the first quarter of 2012 (-19.6%). Compared to the same period in 2020, the sector dropped 9% and helped to pull the 0.1% drop in GDP for the period, informed yesterday the IBGE.

The result of the GDP was one of the worst in the world and the most recent projections indicate that the country should not grow, this year, above 5%, as foreseen by Guedes.

Ministry lives “parallel reality”, says economist

A new wave of revisions to analysts’ estimates is underway, and some are below 4.5%, which indicates a variation close to zero, at best in the fourth quarter.

Minister of Finance during José Sarney’s government, at the end of the 1980s, Maílson da Nóbrega, economist and partner at consultancy Tendências, claims that the Bolsonaro government’s economic team lives in a “parallel reality”.

The GDP result disappointed for the second consecutive quarter, reflecting the structural problems of the Brazilian economy. Only the government thinks Brazil will surprise the world. [Isso ocorrerá] only if it is negative. The result of GDP was expected by economists, except for the government.

Mailson da Nóbrega, former finance minister

Economist Alexandre Antunes Teixeira, from MCM Consultores Associados, says that the Ministry of Economy is being “clearly very optimistic” in projecting growth above 2% in 2022.

According to him, rising interest rates, rising inflation and falling household incomes make such a positive performance unlikely.

If the economy grows 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is our forecast, the legacy of this for 2022 is zero GDP. To reach the 2% projected by the Ministry of Economy, GDP should grow by an average of 0.8% per quarter throughout 2022. In the climate we are living in today, this is very difficult. Most likely, we have growth between zero and 0.6%.

Alexandre Antunes Teixeira, economist at MCM

For José Faria Júnior, a partner at Wagner Investimentos, “the government is too optimistic, and the financial market too pessimistic” in relation to GDP.

Looking at the confidence indices in the economy, we actually notice a slowdown in GDP. But maybe it’s an exaggeration to think of a number below 1%, not least because we need to see what will actually happen with inflation. But at the moment it cannot go above 2%. It seems unlikely.

José Faria Júnior, Wagner Investimentos consultant

Government bets on a new surprise

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy have stated that the financial market will again miss its projections for 2022, as it did in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. The view is that market economists would be underestimating the job recovery.

“Last year, the market was projecting a drop of more than 6.5% of GDP. The World Bank projected a drop of 8.1%, and the IMF, 9.1%. The SPE [Secretária de Política Econômica] projected a 4.7% drop and, after many people criticized us and said we were wrong, at the end of the year, the market converged to our estimate. The year ended with a drop of 4.1%, showing that our forecast is correct,” said Adolfo Sachsida, secretary for Economic Policy, on November 22nd.

This Thursday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes assessed that the 8% drop in the agricultural sector in the third quarter is the main explanation for the decline in GDP in the third quarter of 2021. For him, the fall was “localized” . “The industry is stable, trade is returning,” he told the UOL. In the minister’s assessment, the impact on the sector, justified by weather conditions, should not be repeated.