Brazilian Stock Exchange is the 2nd worst in the world in 2021

B3 recorded losses of 12.93% in the year (Getty Images)

Ibovespa was named the 2nd worst in the world

Brazil just doesn’t lose to Venezuela

In all, 78 countries were analyzed and only 9 registered a fall this year

The Bovespa Index, which measures the performance of shares on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), was named the 2nd worst in the world after recording losses of 12.93% in the year. The data were obtained from a ranking carried out by Austin Rating, a risk rating agency, at the request of g1.

Read too:

In all, 78 countries were considered and Brazil is second only to Venezuela, which has been facing hyperinflation for years. According to the survey, the country goes against the rest of the world when it shows a fall in the year; only nine faced this scenario.

Among the best stock exchanges are Zimbabwe, with gains of 305.7%, Mongolia, which rose 104.1%, and Sri Lanka, with a rise of 68.9%.

variations

Until November, the median of variations was 13.6%, with the B3 recording a drop of 14.4% up to the 30th of the same month.

“The stock exchanges end up reflecting the moment the economy. They have an immediate impact and part of that is also of future expectations,” said Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating and author of the survey, to g1.

The economist adds that the expectation is that Brazil will face economic difficulties in 2022 due to high interest rates and inflation. “Brazil is far from the curve due to domestic problems. And the main point is the loss of confidence in the future of the economy, with investors worried about the fiscal environment.”

Over the course of five consecutive months, the Ibovespa fell. Yesterday (2), after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, B3 rose 3.66%.