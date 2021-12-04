Bruna Marquezine wears a torn top without a bra and a psychedelic skirt. Photos!

, the actress combined a white top with multiple features, also with transparency, to a skirt with a psychedelic print.

The outfit was the artist’s choice – confirmed in the cast of the series “Maldives”, a Netflix project for 2022 – for a party at a local nightclub with friends. One of them, producer Léo Fuchs, filmed Bruna moving excitedly to the sound of a reggaeton. “It’s at home,” he joked in a video on Instagram Stories. See the gallery above!

The psychedelic print used by Bruna is directly inspired by the 1970s, as well as another hit pattern for the summer: the paisley print. With multiple colors and more organic formats, it is full of personality and brings an urban feel to the look.

Bruna Marquezine sees fashion as a ‘self-knowledge tool’

At 26 years old, Bruna grew up on television and had different styles. According to the actress, her relationship with the fashion world has changed over the years.

“Today I have a lot of fun with fashion, but before I saw it as a burden, an obligation and consequence of my work”, analyzes the artist, who has Zendaya, Rihanna and Bella Hadid as references when dressing up.

She even added a point that was essential for this transformation. “The day I understood that it was a tool for self-knowledge a lot changed for me,” he said.

Actress wants to spend a season abroad in 2022

Star of an editorial essay full of inspiration for the end-of-the-year looks, Bruna Marquezine revealed plans to spend part of 2022 abroad. “I must take some time to study, to stay abroad for a while,” he said.

“Next year, ‘Maldives,’ the series that I had the pleasure of filming with Netflix and I’m really excited to see the result,” he added. In the project, the actress plays Liz, a young woman from Goiás who moves to Rio de Janeiro in search of information about her mother’s mysterious death.

However, she starts to live in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca where the residents have routines and habits that are very different from theirs. The cast also includes Manu Gavassi, Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Rick Tavares and Enzo Romani.

The series marks the debut of Bruna Marquezine on Netflix after nearly 17 years on Globo. The announcement of the end of the contract was made by the station in a statement. “She expressed her desire to have more time to invest in studies – in Brazil and abroad – and, by mutual agreement, the contract was not renewed”, indicated the note from May 2020.