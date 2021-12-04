Caixa releases last round of withdrawals-anniversary of the FGTS, in 2021

For those who still don’t know, the birthday withdrawal is just one of the different ways to redeem the Severance Indemnity Fund, better known by the acronym FGTS.

Nowadays, it is more common for the worker to withdraw the balance of the FGTS, or at least part of it, as a result of an unfair dismissal. However, there are several situations in which the withdrawal of money is allowed, among them is the withdrawal-birthday.

It is noteworthy that the modality is optional, that is, the worker must inform Caixa Econômica Federal that he opted for the modality. Membership is available in the employee’s birthday month, however, the period for such procedure ends at the end of the same month. So, born in December.

With regard to withdrawal of money, the modality of 3 months to carry out the partial withdrawal of the fund from the month of anniversary. In other words, those who were born in October, for example, can redeem the amount until the end of December.

Withdrawal released for those born in December

As mentioned above, the period to withdraw starts in the month of the worker’s birthday. In this way, since the day before yesterday, those born in December who joined the modality can already withdraw the money.

It should be noted that those born in October who have not yet carried out the withdrawal, the deadline for this is still open, in 2021. The same goes for those who celebrate their birthday in November, however, for these, the deadline extends to January 2022.

Is it beneficial to join the birthday loot?

In terms of this issue, opting for birthday loot has become advantageous for several groups, even more so in times of pandemic, because having extra money every year is not bad, and it helps a lot in tight situations.

However, it is necessary that the worker pay attention to two points before joining the modality. First, be aware that the withdrawal is partial, that is, it is not possible to withdraw the total amount present in the fund, the second factor is that when opting for the withdrawal-birthday you ask for the right to redeem the FGTS in an eventual unfair dismissal, being able to return to withdrawal-withdrawal, only after 24 full months.

How much can I withdraw from the fund in the modality?

The amount that can be withdrawn from the fund will depend on a percentage that varies according to the balance in the account, in addition to the application of an additional installment. Check table: