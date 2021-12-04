Calculator in hand: the math for Bahia to get rid of relegation to Serie B | bahia

The Brazilian Championship arrived in its last two rounds with a feeling of affliction in the Bahia fans. With the team in the relegation zone, Tricolor needs a combination of results to avoid falling to the Second Division. To make life easier for the fans, the ge prepared what will be necessary for the Bahian team in the last two rounds of the competition.

The final games of the Brazilian will be played between Sunday and Monday and next Thursday. This Sunday, Bahia receives Fluminense, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena Fonte Nova. Next Thursday, the mission will be against Fortaleza, at Castelão, at 9:30 pm (GMT).

Bahia has 40 points and is in 17th place, being the first team in the relegation zone. Tricolor has three points less than Cuiabá and Juventude, the first two teams out of Z-4. According to the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Tricolor has a 75% risk of being downgraded, while Cuiabá and Juventude have 18% and 12%, respectively.

To escape the fall, Bahia must win at least one of the two remaining games.

See the final rounds of Cuiabá and Juventude:

06/12

São Paulo x Youth

Cuiabá x Fortaleza

12/09

Santos x Cuiabá

Youth x Corinthians

See the scenarios below:

Bahia wins one of the two games and reaches 43 points

To escape with just one victory in the final two games, Bahia will need Juventude or Cuiabá not to score more. However, with 43 points, Tricolor can be overtaken by Grêmio, who have 39 and can reach 45 if they win both matches. In this way, the team from Rio Grande do Sul also needs to dry.

Bahia wins one game, draws the other and reaches 44 points

In this scenario, Bahia needs to root for Cuiabá or Juventude to add, at most, one more point in the final two rounds. As in the previous scenario, Grêmio also enters the account, as it can reach 45 points. Thus, the team from Rio Grande do Sul could have a maximum of four points.