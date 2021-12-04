Call of Duty: Vanguard is PS Store Weekend Offer

Raju Singh



The PS Store was updated today with the Weekend Offer which consists of discounts on both editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard – PS4 and PS5 (the latter comes with PS4 as well).

Check out the details below. The New Year Offers Promotion is still available on the PS Store as well.

PS Store Call of Duty Vanguard

Description:

Standard Edition Includes:

– Call of Duty: Vanguard
— Includes the PS4 version of the game
— Works on PS5 via backwards compatibility
– 24 hour exclusive early access to the new Warzone Pacific map
– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack

The Multi-Generation Pack includes:

– Call of Duty: Vanguard
— Includes PS4 and PS5 game versions
– 24 hour exclusive early access to the new Warzone Pacific map
– 5 hours of 2 Weapons XP
– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack

Conquer All Fronts. Fight in air battles over the Pacific, parachute over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper rifle and press on through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in the visceral combat of WWII on an unprecedented global scale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard includes a very immersive solo campaign, a massive Multiplayer launch offer featuring 20 maps, including 16 developed for core Multiplayer, and an exciting new Zombie experience developed by Treyarch.

