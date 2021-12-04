Call of Duty: Vanguard is PS Store Weekend Offer

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The PS Store was updated today with the Weekend Offer which consists of discounts on both editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard – PS4 and PS5 (the latter comes with PS4 as well).

Check out the details below. The New Year Offers Promotion is still available on the PS Store as well.

Description:

Standard Edition Includes:

– Call of Duty: Vanguard

— Includes the PS4 version of the game

— Works on PS5 via backwards compatibility

– 24 hour exclusive early access to the new Warzone Pacific map

– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack

The Multi-Generation Pack includes:

– Call of Duty: Vanguard

— Includes PS4 and PS5 game versions

– 24 hour exclusive early access to the new Warzone Pacific map

– 5 hours of 2 Weapons XP

– Digital Exclusivity – Front Line Weapons Pack

Conquer All Fronts. Fight in air battles over the Pacific, parachute over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper rifle and press on through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in the visceral combat of WWII on an unprecedented global scale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard includes a very immersive solo campaign, a massive Multiplayer launch offer featuring 20 maps, including 16 developed for core Multiplayer, and an exciting new Zombie experience developed by Treyarch.