Candidates Walter Monteiro, Rodolfo Landim and Marco Aurélio Asseff vote in the election of Flamengo | Flamengo

Walter Monteiro, Rodolfo Landim, who is seeking reelection, and Marco Aurélio Asseff were the first candidates to vote in Flamengo’s election, which takes place this Saturday, at the club’s headquarters, in Gávea. The polls opened around 8 am, and voting ends at 9 pm, when the president who will lead the club between 2022 and 2024 will be known.

Fourth candidates, Ricardo Hinrichsen, is in Gávea, but has not voted yet.

Current president Rodolfo Landim voted early in Flamengo's election

Walter Monteiro was the first to return, at 8:41 am. Ten minutes later it was Rodolfo Landim’s turn. Marco Aurélio Assef voted at 9:10 am.

From an early age, Gávea has had a good movement of partners. The election will take place in person. Members have three access options: main entrance (Avenida Borges de Medeiros, 997), parking (at the same address) or by Rua Gilberto Cardoso.

Members-owners with two years of uninterrupted membership are eligible to vote. Members of the other categories need three years of associative life. It is also necessary to be up to date with the monthly fees and not have suffered punishment in the last two years. Currently, just over seven thousand members are in good standing to participate in Saturday’s election.

