Caretaker suspected of killing his pregnant woman, stepdaughter and farmer surrenders himself after six days on the run in Goiás; video | Goiás

In an exclusive interview to TV Anhanguera, the farmer Cindra Mara said that she was surprised by Wanderson, around 6:00 am this Saturday, at the farm where she lives. She said that after talking to the criminal, she managed to convince him to turn himself in to the police.

“I was sleeping, the window was half open on my farm. Then he arrived with the revolver, pointed the gun and I asked him to be calm, I told him to be calm that I would help him”, he said.

In a statement, the Civil Police of Goiás confirmed the arrest of Wanderson Mota and said that more details about the case will be passed on at a press conference, scheduled to take place at 10:00 am this Saturday, at the Regional Police Station of Anápolis.

The three murders took place in Corumbá de Goiás, in the surroundings of the Federal District. According to the Civil Police, first, thesuspect killed his pregnant wife, Rânia Aranha Figueiro, 21, and his stepdaughter Geysa Aranha da Silva Rocha, two years and nine months.

then he stole a revolver and killed the farmer Roberto Clemente de Matos, 73, to steal his truck and flee town. Wanderson also tried to rape the farmer’s wife, but failed, and shot her in the shoulder.

After the crime, the Goiás Public Security Secretariat (SSP-GO) set up a task force with the Civil and Military Police and with the help of the Federal Highway (PRF) to arrest him.

Until then, the police siege was concentrated in three cities: Corumbá de Goiás, where the crimes took place, Alexânia and Abadiânia, where he would have fled.

The flight from the stretch between Alexânia and Abadiânia was made by taxi, according to police.

Housekeeper stole gun before fleeing

After killing the wife and stepdaughter, the caretaker would have gone to ask the employer for help for his pregnant wife, saying that she was feeling unwell. The boss left and went to the house to help his wife. During this interval, according to the police, the caretaker entered the employer’s residence and stole a 38-caliber revolver.

With the gun in hand, he went to Roberto Clemente’s house and shot him dead. Then he stole his truck and fled the scene after trying to rape the old man’s wife, according to what was reported by the police.

The bodies of the wife and stepdaughter were found by the Military Police at the caretaker’s house, hours after he fled the farm. According to the corporation, they were stabbed to death.

The elderly man’s wife, who survived and was taken to a hospital, told police that the boy was known to the family. He arrived at the property, entered, and talked to Roberto Clemente. The two drank soda together. Then Wanderson drew his gun and shot the old man in the head.

“THE [mulher de Roberto Clemente] she tried to run and Wanderson said he would kill her, she ran anyway. He knocked her down, hit her in the face and tried to rape her. Failing to do so, he also shot at her, hitting her shoulder. Lying on the ground, she pretended to be dead. So he took the victim’s truck and fled. The woman managed to travel to the neighboring property to ask for help,” says an excerpt from the police report.

Attempted femicide

Caretaker Wanderson was previously arrested for trying to stabbed an ex-wife to death in Goianápolis. According to the police report, he hit the woman in the back until the knife broke into three parts.

Chief Tibério Martins informed that the attempted femicide took place in 2019 and the woman survived the crime. At the time, he was 18 years old and was imprisoned until March of this year, when he left prison.

