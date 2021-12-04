Carille cites Hernanes and Tardelli and sees the need for three or four more “holders” at Santos

Coach Fábio Carille does not know if he will continue at Santos in 2022, but he already has a suggestion for the board: bring a few good players.

Carille wants athletes “ready” to help the younger members of the squad, as it was with Diego Tardelli. The coach mentioned Hernanes, ex-São Paulo and currently at Sport.

“Our search has to be for reinforcements to empower these boys. They are maturing in a professional group, and Tardelli was fundamental in this daily life. He has a name, coming to the end of his career, with a beautiful story. The search is for professionals to empower him these kids,” said Fábio Carille, at a press conference.

“I bring what São Paulo did in 2017. It was a bad championship and hired Hernanes and a player boosted the team. São Paulo started looking for Libertadores. I think of being punctual, bringing the right pieces for young people to develop even more . That’s my thought: few pieces. Three or four. Let them come, put on their shirt and make others grow in their daily lives”, he added.

Santos already has a reinforcement: Eduardo Bauermann, defender of América-MG. O Peixe is negotiating with Richard, from Corinthians, Willian Bigode, from Palmeiras, and Bruno Oliveira, from Caldense.

