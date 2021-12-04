Carille thanks the fans for their support: “If it were worse, Santos would have fallen”

Coach Fábio Carille thanked Santos fans for their support at a press conference last Thursday.

The coach believes that Peixe would have been relegated if the fan had not “closed” with the squad.

“I don’t just want to talk about the games. I want to talk about everyday life. This fight against relegation was not just mine, the board and the cast, but everyone involved. There was an isolated move with Diego Tardelli in this whirl. have been worse. And if it had been worse, Santos would have fallen. I want to thank the day-to-day, the support, the understanding. I realized that on the way out to the game against São Paulo before the 1-1 draw,” said Carille.

“If there were stones in this young group… I saw a scared, fearful group, which made me insecure to put some on when I arrived. It was time to close up, do the best. Fans made a difference not only in the games in the village, which always was difficult to win here, but on a daily basis. You were very important. You played a large part in the continuation of Santos in Serie A”, he added.

Santos is 11th in the Brazilian Championship, with 46 points, and is practically free of any relegation risk. Peixe will end its participation against Flamengo (away) and Cuiabá (at home) for a spot in Sul-Americana or even in Pre-Libertadores.

The score since the arrival of Fábio Carille is 44.4% of the points. When the coach took over from Fernando Diniz, Peixe was 14th, with 22, and four from the relegation zone. The current distance is six.

Carille has a contract under CLT’s basic rules, with no pre-stipulated bond and termination fine. Verbally, however, the agreement with President Andres Rueda is valid until December 2022. The coach hopes to remain.

