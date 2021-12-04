Carille wants to define future at Santos only after remaining in Serie A and outlines profile of reinforcements | saints

Coach Fábio Carille wants to wait for Santos not to have any chance of being relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship to talk about their possible stay in the next season.

Despite not talking openly about the future, however, Carille hints, at a press conference, that only a disaster (the possible relegation) would change the course and take him away from Santos in 2022. The technician is hired under the CLT regime, without ” deadline”.

Asked about “what’s missing” to decide whether or not to stay next season, Carille replied:

– (There is still a lack of) to define our permanence in Serie A, which is what I was hired for and that, as of yesterday, with the results, our permanence became much clearer. That’s why I said that, from now on, we have more peace of mind to talk (about 2022).

– It’s not about tournaments, none of that. And, yes, for what my committee and I were hired to stay in Serie A, which is much more certain to happen. I feel more comfortable to start talking in 2022 at the time the club wants from this moment – said Carille.

– Until yesterday many things were open. Of course, we are not 100% free from the fall. I know that with 46 points it’s very difficult to do that, but I still can’t say that we’re totally free. I don’t want to think about 2022 without first solving it. It’s not a contractual issue. My contract with Santos is very clear and open. It was (just) to define more. Maybe even the game against Flamengo will define this question of permanence and we will seek new goals. Then, yes, we start talking more about 2022, if I continue or not. But I’m avoiding it myself at the moment.

Despite not knowing whether it will be in 2022 or not, Carille already has an idea about the profile of reinforcements that Santos should look for in the market for the next season to be better than the current one.

– I think about being punctual, bringing the right pieces for these young people to develop even further. And I agree with the board. I haven’t talked about it, but it’s my thinking. Few pieces for us to have a lot of quality. Single pieces, three or four. Players who come, wear the shirt and make the players grow in their daily lives – he added.