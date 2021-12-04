Cauã Reymond manifests after Mariana Goldfarb’s departure and leaves a message

Cauã Reymond revealed to miss Mariana Goldfarb. The interpreter of Christian/Renato from Um Lugar ao Sol shared a moment with his wife and spoke about the time away.

Through his Instagram profile, the Globo actor posted a click in which he appears glued to Mariana. In the photo, he appeared shirtless and with a book in his hands.

“Waiting for you”, he wrote in the caption, showing missing the wife, who traveled for work.

Internet users praised Cauã Reymond and Mariana Goldfarb and also joked about the situation. “With a man like that I don’t even leave the house”, said a follower. “Lovely couple”, praised another. “I’m coming”, joked a third.

Cauã Reymond and Mariana Goldfarb’s reaction to the soap opera

In a recent interview with O Globo newspaper, Cauã spoke about A Place in the Sun. In Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, he had hot scenes in the first chapters, such as one in which he sends nudes. The actor, however, stated that he is happy with the impact of the work.

“Did people like it? I am happy. But I like more the comments they make when I meet on the streets, the comment live, outside the cell phone, the computer… ‘Oh, Cauã! I loved the soap opera’. I went to the ‘Caldeirão’ and there were a lot of people saying that”, he said.

“We are taking care when meeting people again, but this is one of the coolest things: human warmth, even with a mask, with all the protocols tested. I’m a guy I like to see in people’s eyes”, he declared.

The scene in which his character, Renato, sends a nude to his girlfriend Barbara, Alinne Moraes’ character, resonated a lot. At the time, even funk girl Jojo Toddynho commented on the scene.

“I take everything as a joke. It’s also like that with Mariana [Goldfarb], my wife. And with Jojo I went to Paris Fashion Week, we had a lot of fun…”, guaranteed.

The actor also revealed that Mariana Goldfarb usually watches Um Lugar ao Sol in a separate room and that she doesn’t watch the scenes with him.

“I sometimes stay in the living room listening to Mariana watch the soap opera in another room. She really likes to see. She’s a great partner and gives me an interesting thermometer of what she thinks”, explained Cauã Reymond when telling how the woman reacts to her scenes in the 9pm plot.