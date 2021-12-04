“Caught all my friends”, reveals Tatá Werneck about Neymar

The comedian Tatá Werneck, who hosts the Multishow show Lady Night, made a revelation about Neymar, forward for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team. In an interview with singer Thiaguinho, the presenter stated that the shirt 10 has already stayed with all her friends.

The revelation was made on the program that aired this Thursday (2/11). Neymar sent a video to the singer, who is his personal friend. At this point, the presenter made the revelation.

“Neymar took all my friends and never got to me”, joked Tatá.

Thiaguinho suggested that the player never tried anything with the presenter out of respect.

In the video sent to the pagodeiro, the attacker recalled his participation during the recording of a DVD, when he went up on stage to sing the song “Ousadia e Alegria”. Thiaguinho said that Neymar didn’t know he would go on stage and that’s why he wasn’t properly dressed.

“When recording the album, when he got there, it wasn’t me, ok?, they asked him at the time of the song ‘Ousadia e Alegria’ to come with me to the stage, and he didn’t know, poor thing… But it was a great lesson, because he was with the clothes, that Jesus loved… I was all produced, I was beautiful, Ney was wearing denim shorts, a 12-pin, he left the beach, hat, like that, and even today when he watches this song, he says, ‘look there’”, said the singer.

The player left the field crying after suffering a violent entry during the victory against St. Etienne on 28 November. The very next day, PSG confirmed that the player suffered an injury to the ligament in his left ankle, depleting the team for up to 8 weeks.