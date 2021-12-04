CCXP Worlds 21 reveals stage looks; check out

THE CCXP Worlds 21 dropped a small spoiler about the look of this year’s stages. In the images, it is possible to check various details of the scenario. Check out the photos below:

CCXP Worlds 21 reveals stage looks; check the photos

I felt like it, didn’t it? So know that CCXP still has free registration for the FREE credential and the sale for the CCXP Worlds 21 DIGITAL package – just visit the event website.

In addition, it is also possible to guarantee tickets for CCXP22, which will be in person and promises to be the biggest edition of all time, including the FULL Experience ticket and the UNLOCK package, as well as the other formats.

This first batch will have a special price, which lasts until December 6th – or until tickets sell out. Remember that all fans who purchase any ticket for the 2022 edition also earn a CCXP Worlds 21 DIGITAL Experience credential.

check out price details for each entry mode here.

