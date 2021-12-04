Cecília pays back Rebeca with cunning revenge · TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will get revenge for the affair between Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone) by throwing herself in the arms of Breno (Marco Ricca) in Um Lugar ao Sol. then in the nine o’clock soap opera. She will chase Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima), who is the veteran model’s best friend.

In the next chapters from the serial, the teenager will find evidence of the musician’s affair with the veteran. She will see a gift from Ana Virgínia’s grandson (Regina Braga) addressed to her mother in this Friday’s chapter (3).

Cecília will confront her mother, but Rebeca will swear standing together that she’s just the young man’s friend. The teenager, however, will not fall for the conversation and will prepare to make the character played by Andrea Beltrão suffer.

First, the teenager will demand to star in a campaign alone for Ilana’s agency and will use the job as an excuse to get closer to Breno. The publicist’s husband will photograph her.

In addition, the character played by Fernanda Marques will chase the veteran everywhere, including at his family’s parties. In one of these meetings, she will still take the opportunity to take a ride with Breno and will use the time alone to admit that she is crazy about him.

Despite going through a crisis in his marriage to Ilana, the veteran will reject the young woman. He will prefer to straighten out his relationship with his wife than engage in an extramarital affair with the teenager. Then, the audience will see Ilana fertilize to have a child with Breno.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

