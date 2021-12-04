CEO talks about auctions and projects for the coming years

Business

On Wednesday, the 1st, the Taesa (TAEE11) announced the distribution of R$ 523 million in dividends and interest on equity (JCP). According to the broadcaster’s CEO, André Moreira, the payment “gives security for people to continue investing” in the company, he told the Economic value.

In the last 12 months, Taesa has accumulated more than 8% in earnings per share of its three shares. Payment of earnings by Taesa’s share in 2021 it looks like this:

TAEE11 : BRL 4.50; dividend yield of 8.45%

: BRL 4.50; dividend yield of 8.45% TAEE3 : BRL 1.50; dividend yield of 8.44%

: BRL 1.50; dividend yield of 8.44% TAEE4: BRL 1.50%; dividend yield of 8.40%

To increase the company’s profit and revenue and continue with robust payments dividends, Taesa’s bet is on the growth of the asset portfolio, based on the participation in auctions and in project acquisitions brownfields, which are already in progress.

THE electric power transmitter told the Value which intends to launch its 2022-2031 strategic plan at the beginning of 2022, with “small fine-tuning” in relation to the current plan. But until then, there are still opportunities in 2021.

O 2nd transmission auction of 2021 will happen on December 17th and, according to the Taesa CEO, the company intends to actively participate in this tender. Five lots will be offered and the investment expectation is R$ 2.9 billion.

“Due to the capillarity of assets we have, we are looking at all five lots. But we are going to participate to make the company profitable, not to buy a concession,” Moreira told Value.

Expiration of concessions

According to the company’s president, Taesa will maintain its focus on transmission sector, in which it has 39 concessions. For this, the executive says that they will closely monitor the issue of renewals of these contracts.

Taesa’s concessions start to expire in 2031/32. It is far away, but Moreira has already made it clear that the objective is to monitor the conditions for re-bidding these contracts. “It is a strategic point for us”, he says to the newspaper.

But that doesn’t mean the company discards additional business. One of the possibilities being studied by the company is acting in wind farms, with the connection of this energy to the transmission systems. Taesa evaluates to install solar panels close to substations as well, to meet their own consumption.

This is part of the best environmental, social and governance practices (ESG) agenda that the company intends to advance as well.

Read too:

Taesa’s latest quote

After the trading session on Thursday (02), the quotation of Taesa closed up 3.68%, with TAEE11 units worth R$37.22. In the last 12 months, the company accumulates 23.11% appreciation.