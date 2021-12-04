Chabu in the reorganization of Banco Inter, of the MRV Group

The reorganization of Banco Inter’s shareholding control. The shareholders, at AGEs, endorsed the limitation of R$ 2 billion in exercising the cash-out option. That is, cash payments should not exceed that benchmark. But yesterday (12/02), Inter informed B3 (Brasil. Bolsa. Balcão) that the preference cash-ort stayed above. Therefore, “the condition that the total amount to be disbursed for the payment of the option was not met cash out not exceed such amount”.

Inter failed, therefore, in the goal of down the throat of the other shareholders a significant share of BDRs issued by it. And thus, not spend so much of your reserves.

The shareholders, therefore, opened a pipeline of water in the draft beer of Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza’s contractor, founder of the MRV Group and Inter. Clube Atlético Mineiro was crowned Brazilian champion last night. Rubens Menin is a top hat and main cashier (financer) club. In other words, your party did not reach the playpen on the B3 trading floor.

Exchanging billions for pennies, Inter then reported that all shareholders “will continue to trade freely in the shares., without any change, as of December 3, 2021″. Among the shareholders, SoftBank, owner of 15.01% of the Brazilian bank and the largest financer of technology projects on the planet. The Japanese were mainly interested in the defeated metamorphosis of reorganization in the proposed form (see the link below).

Banco Inter takes on the digital style of Japanese SoftBank

The result is that Inter then forget about the Nasdaq electronic bag. The shares, therefore, will only be listed in B3. Understand ON HERE in the report on the Seu Dingheiro website.

Note translates Inter’s frustration

Therefore, the excerpt from the communiqué from the scorched earth dust breeze, for the time being, in the plans.

“As a result, on this date, Inter’s Board of Directors chose not to exercise the prerogative granted to it to approve the payment of the Cash-out Option in an amount higher than the Cash-Out Cap. So, the Corporate Reorganization will not be implemented under the terms approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 25, 2021 and in the Notice to Shareholders 11.25.2021”, highlights the note signed by the Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Helena Lopes Caldeira.

left for stock exchange

But, frying the last eggs, the unwanted happened to the bank’s owners: a high number of shareholders opting for cash. The class then declined the offer of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs). Those receipts are issued with B3. Therefore, they carry ballast for trading abroad. Even so, investors gave away a sticky green banana.

Therefore, not enough have the guarantee of the B3 watermark.