Chance of reinfection by Ômicron may be three times higher, study points out

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released results of a preliminary study by researchers in South Africa that shows the reinfection potential of the new Ômicron variant.

According to the document, the new strain has three times more potential for reinfection than other variants of the coronavirus. As this is a preliminary study, it still needs to be reviewed by the scientific community.

To conduct the research, scientists analyzed positive samples of Covid-19 and found at least 30,000 reinfections. The number, according to the researchers, is greater than when there were other variants prevalent in the African country.

Coinciding with the moment of discovery of Ômicron, the relationship between the new strain and the cases of reinfection was made. The researchers said that the numbers are important to help in planning public policies to fight the virus.

Variant is no cause for panic

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the vaccines appear to offer some protection against the new strain. For the scientist, the cases that have been notified are asymptomatic people or with mild symptoms, with no records of death or hospitalization.

Swaminathan reiterated that Ômicron is very transmissible, but that there should be no panic. She said the world is better prepared to face the virus compared to the beginning of last year. For the chief scientist, this is due to the development of vaccines during the first year of the pandemic.

