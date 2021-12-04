Charlie Munger says cryptocurrencies should never have been invented

right arm of Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger shares the mega-investor’s vision when it comes to cryptocurrencies. “I wish they had never been invented,” declared the billionaire last Friday (3).

For him, China has chosen the best approach to dealing with digital assets: “I admire the Chinese, I think they made the right decision, which was simply to ban them,” said the Omaha wizard’s partner.

This was not the first time Berkshire Hathaway’s vice president has publicly expressed his opinion on the topic. In May, during the company’s annual meeting with shareholders, Munger revealed that his aversion to bitcoin grew during the pandemic.

“I don’t like a coin that is so useful for kidnappers, swindlers and so on, nor do I like to just throw away billions of billions of dollars with someone who has just invented a new financial product out of thin air,” he said at the time.

Bitcoin enthusiasts, of course, disagree. For them, the most famous digital currency in the world is a store of value that can be used to protect assets against inflation. Munger, on the other hand, sees, in his own words, “the whole damned development” of cryptocurrency as “disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”

The investor also criticizes bitcoin’s extreme volatility, a point difficult to rebut for even the most ardent enthusiasts. The asset has recently entered a bear market with a drop of about 30% since reaching its new all-time high of $69,000 in early November.

“[O bitcoin] It’s actually kind of an artificial gold substitute. And since I never buy gold, I never buy bitcoin,” Munger pointed out in February. “Bitcoin reminds me of what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting. He said it was the search for the intractable for the unspeakable.”

Warren Buffett isn’t a crypto fan either

If you found Charlie Munger’s criticisms heavy, just wait until you find out what his most famous partner, Warren Buffett, think about it. The mega-investor has already said that the bitcoin was “mouse poison”, in addition to a “mirage and not a cryptocurrency”.

And it’s wrong to think that the criticisms are old and that, as with technology companies, the Omaha wizard’s opinion of cryptocurrencies may have changed.

Last year, in an interview with CNBC, Buffett declared that he does not have and will never have a cryptocurrency. Like his right-hand man, he believes this asset class “has no value and produces nothing.”

*With information from CNBC