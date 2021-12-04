Check out the results of Quina 5721 and Lotofácil 2388 this Friday (12/3)

posted on 12/3/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 12/3/2021 8:49 PM



So, are you going to start December off on the right foot? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (3/12), four lotteries: Quina’s 5721 contests; 2388 of Lotofácil; 2244 from Lotomania and 177 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 14-32-36-45-50.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(Photo: Reproduction)



lottomania



With an estimated prize of R$ 12.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-10-14-18-19-26-29-37-41-42-45-51-71-76-77-80-90-92-97-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(Photo: Reproduction)



lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-07-08-09-10-12-13-15-16-17-19-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries

(Photo: Reproduction)



super seven

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 2 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4

Column 2: 6

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 8

Column 5: 8

Column 6: 3

Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(Photo: Reproduction)



Watch the broadcast: