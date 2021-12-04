China: Didi to go public in NY and list shares in Hong Kong

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on China: Didi to go public in NY and list shares in Hong Kong 5 Views

Chinese car-sharing giant Didi Global announced on Friday that it will go public on the New York Stock Exchange and list its shares in Hong Kong, less than six months after an initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street that drew the ire of China’s government and highlighted the growing fence of Beijing against the local tech sector.

In a publication on a social network, the company said the decision was taken after “careful analysis”. The Hong Hong stock market fell 0.15%, around 4 am (GMT), after the news.

The company did not provide details on how the plans will be carried out. One option would be to first secure a listing elsewhere, while another route would be to seek a “take-private” deal that would buy the shares held by public investors – a transaction that would require billions of dollars of funding given its market capitalization.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Didi has revealed that it will request the withdrawal of its American depositary shares in New York, while ensuring that they are convertible into securities that can be freely traded on another international stock exchange. A shareholders’ meeting will be organized to deal with the delisting.

Didi listed its shares in New York on June 30 after raising about $4.4 billion in an IPO. Shortly thereafter, Chinese officials, taken aback by the decision, said they were conducting a data security review.

Chinese regulators have also stopped Didi’s China business from adding new users and ordered some apps to be disabled.

With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

Still not investing abroad? XP Strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, right from his cell phone – and without speaking English

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

‘We reduced the deficit from 10.5% to 0.5% of GDP, one day I’ll tell the secret,’ says Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Thursday (2) that one day he will “tell the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved