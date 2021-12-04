China: Didi to go public in NY and list shares in Hong Kong

Chinese car-sharing giant Didi Global announced on Friday that it will go public on the New York Stock Exchange and list its shares in Hong Kong, less than six months after an initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street that drew the ire of China’s government and highlighted the growing fence of Beijing against the local tech sector.

In a publication on a social network, the company said the decision was taken after “careful analysis”. The Hong Hong stock market fell 0.15%, around 4 am (GMT), after the news.

The company did not provide details on how the plans will be carried out. One option would be to first secure a listing elsewhere, while another route would be to seek a “take-private” deal that would buy the shares held by public investors – a transaction that would require billions of dollars of funding given its market capitalization.

Didi has revealed that it will request the withdrawal of its American depositary shares in New York, while ensuring that they are convertible into securities that can be freely traded on another international stock exchange. A shareholders’ meeting will be organized to deal with the delisting.

Didi listed its shares in New York on June 30 after raising about $4.4 billion in an IPO. Shortly thereafter, Chinese officials, taken aback by the decision, said they were conducting a data security review.

Chinese regulators have also stopped Didi’s China business from adding new users and ordered some apps to be disabled.

With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

