China must face shortages when buying from Brazil again

O chinese embargo to Brazilian meat completes three months this Friday (3), causing effects throughout the chain.

the own China should face shortages when buying again, with fewer animals confined and a drop in slaughter, the supply of meat remains reduced.

There may be a lack of product to supply China, when the Asian country buys Brazilian meat again. Analysts and the sector itself, estimate that normalization can take between two or three months.

Second the executive manager of confined at JBS, José Roberto Bischofe, the first trimester is a period of greater difficulty in confinement. “That’s when there’s a delay in the hole of the animal in September, October. The resumption begins at this moment, with a lean ox entering the trough”, he explains.

According to President of the National Intensive Livestock Association, Maurício Velloso, Brazil is heading towards a supply gap. “There will come a time between the period we are living in today and the first quarter of next year, when the restriction of supply will increase. Soon we won’t have animal for confinement and we still don’t have the grazing ox”, he says.

In the field

For the rancher, the reduction in the rhythm of production and consumption means higher costs, with the cattle spending more time in confinement or with a longer idle time between one batch and another.

Rancher Nelso Marcon, from the interior of São Paulo, says that there are animals that are in semi-confinement. “I didn’t close more animals, I didn’t buy more animals for fattening. The quieter, the lesser the damage”, he says.

Consumer

In the domestic market, the price of meat has not changed and remains at a high level. “I was used to buying meat for the month, now it’s a maximum of 15 days. It’s always a scare,” he says the secretary Luciene de Carvalho Reis.

Retired Sueli de Jesus says that you need to do a lot of research before buying. “It’s very expensive”, he says.

The value of meat at the end of the chain could rise further when China returns to the market. The competition between supply and demand will be even more intense between domestic and international consumption.

According to Sophia Honigmann, market analyst at Scot Consultoria, in December and January, Brazil will still have a lean supply scenario. “You have to be careful. Only from February and March, the scenario can change”, he explains.

She also claims that the industry’s margin is far below what was expected. “Consumption now at the end of the year still has an increase because of the holiday season, but in January, everything depends on the return of China. But we don’t expect any declines at the end of the chain due to the offer, which will remain lean”, he adds.

In this commercial clash, China loses, the consumer loses and the rancher loses. Brazilian livestock is lost.