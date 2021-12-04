China was right to ban cryptocurrencies, says billionaire Warren Buffett partner

Charlie Munger, a large billionaire investor and vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, has again criticized cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC), while supporting China’s decision to ban much of the country’s crypto-related activity.

“The Chinese have made the brokerage decision, which is to just ban them,” Munger said at the Sohn Hearts & Minds Investment conference in Sydney, according to the Australian Financial Review.

This year, China introduced a massive crackdown on the crypto industry, forcing large bitcoin mining operators out of the country.

Crypto trading and other activities related to cryptoactives have also been banned in China, resulting in a major shift in the global crypto environment.

Some of China’s recent policies have hit more traditional companies like Alibaba and Tencent, whose stock price has plummeted over the year.

Despite investor concerns, Munger believes China has acted “in a grown-up way.”

The billionaire explained that he wants to “win [seu] money by selling people things that are good for them, not things that are bad for them.”

Munger even said he wished cryptoactives had never been invented and that the investment environment created by the emerging technology has reached extreme levels, comparing the industry to the dot-com craze of the 1990s.

“I think the dotcom fever was crazier in terms of valuations than any we have now. However, overall, I consider this era [cripto] way crazier than the dot-com era,” he said.

munger and bitcoin

This isn’t the first time Munger has criticized cryptocurrencies.

This year, the 97-year-old tycoon admitted that he hates bitcoin and that “all the damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”

Bitcoin, the oldest and most popular cryptocurrency in the world, has a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. Right now, 1 BTC is equivalent to US$57 thousand, having risen 197% in the last year, according to the website CoinGecko.

Munger highlighted this approach in his most recent speech, saying that people who are investing in cryptocurrencies are not thinking about consumers, but only about themselves.

“Look at them. I didn’t want any of them to be part of my family,” he added.

While Munger’s views on crypto echo that of many lawmakers and traditional finance participants, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, has revealed he has no intention of following China’s lead and banning cryptocurrencies.

A more appropriate approach, Powell said, would be to regulate specific areas of the industry, such as stablecoins, which he compared to bank deposits.

*Translated and edited by Daniela Pereira do Nascimento with permission from Decrypt.co.