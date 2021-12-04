‘Chorrindo’, heart and smile: check out the 10 most used emojis in 2021 – 03/12/2021

Emojis gained a special space in cell and computer conversations. So much so that 92% of the online population uses the famous faces and fun elements. The Unicode Consortium, which defines the standards for emojis and other symbols we use in digital communication, has released a list of the ten most used emojis by users around the world.

The leader of the ranking is “crying” (), a crying face that has become even more popular recently after being associated with a millennial “cringe” (“shameful” or outdated) emoji — a generation born between 1981 to 1995.

Who has never used a red heart (??), right? Well, he is also in the Top 10, in second position. The ranking follows with the “crying crooked” (), the “joinha” (), the crying face (), the hallelujah, or “beat here” () and a sequence of “lovable” faces: .

The most popular emojis — mostly positive and fun — aren’t much different from the options that appeared in the 2019 survey, according to the Unicode Consortium. That year, the last time the group released a ranking of the most used emojos, the leaders of the ranking were also the “crying” () and the red heart (??).

Of the 3,663 emojis that exist in the world, formalized by the Unicode standard, only 100 of them are used in 82% of conversations. In other words, we end up repeating the same faces to reproduce feelings. In the survey, it is still possible to see that people prefer faces, hearts or animals — instead of elements such as text balloons, for example.

The most popular emojis by category

The survey also separates the most used emojis by categories. Among the clothing symbols, for example, the most popular is a very peculiar ornament: a crown (). That’s right, no shoes, blouses or bags among the tops.

Among the transport symbols, the highlight is the rocket (), instead of buses or planes. The conclusion of the survey is that, in general, emojis are not used literally to replace words, but to illustrate feelings.

For body parts, biceps () is the most popular, and can indicate strength or resilience — or even the act of rolling up your sleeves to get the covid-19 vaccine.

In plants, the highlight is the bouquet of flowers (). Among animals, the most common is the butterfly (). Finally, there is the emoji of a person giving a little star (), which suggests happiness and joy.

Popular Categories

According to the Unicode Consortium, the most popular categories of emojis are the faces and hands (which are separate from the topic of “body parts”). Among the most used are: .

In “Emotions”, the most popular, overwhelmingly and consistently, is the hearts subcategory. Some of the most used are: ? ? .

And the most flopped category? The flags. That’s right. Although there are 258 emojis in this category, they are among the least used. In this topic, the worst performances are the flags of countries.

Pandemic reflection

Most emojis — especially smiley faces and positive emotions — have remained in constant use since 2019, the year the Unicode Consortium last unveiled the most used ones. Compare the top 10 each year:

The covid-19 pandemic has also affected some patterns of how we express ourselves in everyday life. Some health emojis, such as heat () and sick () entered the Top 100 in 2021. The mask () went from 186th to 156th position, while the virus () finally reached the Top 500.