Christian startup Glorify ‘blessed’ with $40 million contribution – Link

Founded in the UK in 2019, the Christian startup glorify announces this Thursday, 2, that it received a contribution from $40 million, with the objective of expanding the company’s operations internationally. Self-styled as the world’s largest app for Christians, the company began operations in Brazil in January this year and expects to close 2021 with more than 2 million downloads.

The series A type check (first formal stage of investment in a startup) was led by the American firm Andreessen Horowitz (known for betting on Facebook and, more recently, on the Clubhouse), with participation by the Latin American fund SoftBank and K5 Global . Other famous people in world entertainment entered the round, including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Michael Ovitz, Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo.

Like other wellness apps, Glorify mixes social networking, meditation and music. Within the service, you can find tabs to read biblical passages, listen to Christian music, meditate with spiritual guides and even write a diary, so that the user can write down experiences.

Founded in 2019, Christian app Glorify began to be tested in early 2021 in Brazil

“We create an experience that enables Christians, young and old, to open up to the faith again. This is just the beginning”, says Ed Beccle, co-founder of Glorify alongside Henry Costa.

For Connie Chan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, the startup has the opportunity to change a millenary market known around the world: the Christian. “The Christian community is incredibly social and global, but historically it has been underserved by new technologies. Glorify is changing that with a top-notch mobile app that offers both individual and community experiences,” said the investor.

Glorify is available to download from Google and Apple app stores.

Brazil is the biggest market in the world

Since January in Brazil, Glorify sees its biggest market in the country — and the fact that Brazil is one of the most Christian countries in the world helps give the operation a boost. Currently, the startup claims that it has 1.8 million users in the Brazilian market, with expectations of closing 2021 with 2 million — worldwide, this number is 2.5 million.

“The goal is to conquer the maximum number of users in the country, aiming at a positive impact on the lives of Brazilians. Our goal for the next year is to reach at least 10 million people using the app here,” he says in a note to state Ed Beccle.

In addition to Glorify, there are other startups País trying to serve the national Christian community. One of them is the Inchurch, dedicated to digitizing evangelical churches with tithing machines and online Bible reading. Founded in 2017, the company operates in 22 countries around the world, such as the United States, Germany and Australia.