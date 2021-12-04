Climão between Fiuk and Tatá Werneck goes viral; singer comments: “Free hate”

The presenter's expressions leave no doubt: there was a climate - (credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Multishow)


An interview recorded since August of this year on the program lady night finally aired this Thursday (2/12). At the bench, Tatá Werneck chats with the singer Fiuk. What was supposed to be a lively post-BBB, however, has become a true “climon pie”.

It is worth remembering that the situation was nothing new, since August there were rumors on the networks — after participating in the program’s audience — reporting that the meeting between Tatá and Fiuk had not gone very well. At the time, the presenter went to the public to make it clear that “everything was ok” with the relationship between the two.

But on Thursday’s show, viewers finally understood what happened. In the interview, which appeared to have some cuts, Fiuk seems not to like being asked about the relationships he (almost) had with Juliette and what he had with Thaisa Carvalho.

“You said it would be funny, that you wouldn’t make fun of me. F***, right,” snapped Fiuk, who quickly added: “Tatá, I know I’m public, that my life has been public since I was born, I know. But I have a lot of difficulty”.

Without ceasing to insist, the presenter replied: “Fiuk, what’s the problem? You’re a man, sorry, but straight, and you’re dating.”

This Friday afternoon (3/12), Fiuk posted a photo in Instagram stories commenting on the case. “Very sad to see this gratuitous hatred and the desire to believe in what is convenient.”

