Coach suffers heart attack with goal in the second half in Egypt

Egypt’s second division team commander was taken to hospital but failed to survive the heart attack. Photo: (Reproduction/Nahuel Lanzón)

Egyptian football is moved and mourning the passing of Adham Al-Selehdar, coach of Al-Majd Al-Iskandari, a second division team in the country, who suffered a heart attack after a goal scored by his team in the 48th minute of the second half.

Al-Selehdar celebrated his team’s winning goal by 1-0 against Al-Zarqa in an effusive manner and ended up collapsing on the pitch because of his heart attack. According to the medical teams who attended him, the drop in blood flow was due to the strong emotion caused by the goal scored.

Attempts to revive Al-Majd Al-Iskandari’s coach, still on the pitch, were unsuccessful and, therefore, the stadium ambulance was called to take Al-Selehdar to the nearest hospital in the region. Again, to no avail. The statement from the club’s directors said that the coach died even before reaching the hospital.

Al-Selehdar was coach of the Ismaily Sporting Club, a traditional Egyptian football team that plays in the first division of the national championship. His trajectory began in the youth categories and reached the professional level, winning titles such as the 1990 Egyptian Championship and the 1997 Egyptian Cup.

The wake and burial took place in a majestic setting, in the presence of a group of Ismaily leaders, led by Vice President Khaled Zein, members of the Deliberative Council, historic players and a host of leaders and stars from various clubs in Egypt as well. like your friends and relatives.

Fans were also present at the funeral ceremony in honor of the former coach.