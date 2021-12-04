Comet Leonard: how and when it will be possible to see passage close to Earth

Comet Leonard

Credit, NASA

Photo caption,

Comet Leonard last week when a NASA team captured this photo

Soon, Comet Leonard will make a unique salute to Earth.

The star, dubbed by some means the “Christmas comet”, was discovered in January of this year, when it was between Mars and Jupiter, and NASA scientists have already traced the orbit it is following towards the Sun.

The good news is that Leonard can be seen with the naked eye in Latin American countries. Of course, the weather conditions need to be just right for us to be able to see Leonard before sunrise.

It will be in mid-December, between the 12th and 14th, when it will be better seen, as it will be at its closest point to Earth.

