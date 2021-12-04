Commemoration of Sport’s goal against Flamengo generates comparisons with Gabigol; video | sport

Midfielder Gustavo was one of the main players at Sport in the 1-1 draw with Flamengo, on Friday night, for the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. Author of the rubro-negro goal, the player had his celebration compared to that of Gabigol – top scorer of the Rubro-negro from Rio de Janeiro, who did not enter the field.

After scoring the goal, Gustavo makes a silent gesture pointing to the ground and then flexing his arms, still looking down. Netizens immediately pointed out the similarity with the style used by Gabigol.

After scoring the goal, Gustavo makes a silent gesture pointing to the ground and then flexing his arms, still looking down. Netizens immediately pointed out the similarity with the style used by Gabigol. Check out the goal below:

At 5 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Gustavo do Sport against Flamengo

Despite not having great ambitions in the Brazilian Nationals, Sport and Flamengo played a good game at the Arena de Pernambuco. The Lion is already relegated to Serie B, while the Rio de Janeiro club will not have a modified position in the table regardless of their results and those of other clubs.

1 of 1 Gustavo, from Sport, celebrates goal over Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Gustavo, from Sport, celebrates goal over Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction