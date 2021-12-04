Compared to Lázaro Barbosa, Wanderson Mota surrenders to police after six days of search | Brazil



Accused of killing three people last week, Wanderson Protácio turned himself in on the sixth day of searches – Reproduction/TV Globo

Goiás – After a six-day search, 21-year-old housekeeper Wanderson Mota Protácio turned himself in at a Military Police post in Gamaleira de Goiás, this Saturday morning, 4. The suspect was arrested after trying to assault a woman in the region. and end up being persuaded to surrender. Right after the negotiation, she was the one who took the man to the authorities in her own car. Wanderson was being sought after killing his own wife who was pregnant, his baby stepdaughter and a farmer, in Corumbá de Goiás.

According to the woman, the caretaker had arrived at her house and made a threat, stating that he would rob her and kill her. She also reported that she had already expected the man to show up and so she remained calm and convinced him to turn himself in, arguing that he could end up being killed by the task force. “He got in the car and handed the gun to my husband,” said the woman in an interview with TV Globo.

The news of Wanderson’s arrest is a relief to the region’s residents, who were living through days of fear and insecurity with the search for the suspect taking place in the surroundings. The Fleury Adrião de Siqueira Municipal School, the only one in the district of Mocambinho, suspended classes since Thursday, 2. The decision would have been taken after a complaint that the caretaker had been seen circulating in a region close to the village, beyond of a biker giving Wanderson a ride.

In addition, the man was compared to the serial killer Lázaro Barbosa. According to the website Metropoliss, a colleague of the suspect who was not identified would have confirmed that Wanderson admired Lazarus: “He said he was a follower of Lazarus. I thought it was strange, but he considered the maniac a hero, and that he had given work to the Goiás police”, he said. However, unlike the captured criminal, the young man would not have the knowledge to survive in the woods.

In Goianápolis, where the caretaker lived with his family until 2019, residents also feared the suspect’s return. Neighbors of the house where Wanderson lived with family members reported that at the time he would have stabbed his stepmother’s sister to death and would only have stopped after the knife broke. The house is currently locked.

The property’s owners said they were afraid the young man would return: “We didn’t have much contact. It was just to receive the rent and deal with the contract. They paid right. We hardly saw Wanderson. We talked more to his father and stepmother. A lot of workers. . After the events, they left and we didn’t have any more news. We’re afraid that Wanderson might show up here too.”

Another resident of the region said that she only learned that the man had already lived there after the search began. “That was when other people commented that he was the boy who lived here on the street, in 2019. We hardly saw him. We had no contact. He was quiet. Young and didn’t talk,” he said.

the case

Wanderson Mota had been wanted since last Sunday, 28, when he killed the one who was four months pregnant, her stepdaughter aged 2 years and 9 months and a farmer, who would be her boss. The victims are Raniere Aranha Figueiró, aged 19, and the child Geysa Aranha da Silva Rocha. Both were stabbed to death. Owner Roberto Clemente de Matos was shot in the head. His wife, who has not been identified, was shot in the shoulder and managed to escape the attempted sexual abuse by pretending to be dead.

The information is that Wanderson would have argued with his wife and, after killing mother and daughter, would have gone to the employer’s house and stolen a revolver with six rounds. At the time, he shot the farmer and tried to rape his partner. Farmer Simone de Jesus, who helped the woman, said she was “very hurt”.