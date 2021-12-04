confusion and interrupted session mark 3rd day of judgment

posted on 12/3/2021 4:51 PM / updated on 12/3/2021 4:52 PM



The third day of the judgment in the Kiss nightclub case, one of the greatest tragedies in the history of Brazil, at the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, was marked by confusion, shouting and interruption of the session. The witness who would testify this Friday (3/12) was removed from this condition and became an informer, after a decision by judge Orlando Faccini Neto after a publication on social networks.

The confusion started because the daughter of Gianderson Machado da Silva, who worked overhauling fire extinguishers and refilling the club’s fire extinguishers, posted on her Twitter profile that her father would be “the next one to testify in the Kiss case, let him say it all! Let those club owners rot in jail.” After the tweet was published, defendant Mauro Hoffman’s defense filed a request for the witness to be removed.

The argument presented by the defense was that the publication could affect the judge’s decision, in such a way as to show “a predisposition to convict the accused”. Faccini explained in his speech that, as it was not Gianderson who published it, but his daughter, he would be heard “assuming it is an informant, which removes him from the status of witness”, he decided.

In addition, there was a discussion between the defendant’s lawyer, Luciano Bonilha, and judge Faccini, which paralyzed the session this Friday morning. The episode took place during the testimony of Daniel Rodrigues da Silva, who worked at the store where the fireworks were purchased.

The witness refused to answer a question from the lawyer, who got excited and shouted at Daniel: “You have to answer.” The session was interrupted for 10 minutes.

In his testimony, Daniel Rodrigues said that the Sputnik and Chuva de Prata fireworks, used on the day of the fire, cannot be used inside closed spaces. “The use indoor by itself it is dangerous”, he assured.

The fire at the Kiss Nightclub happened at dawn on January 27, 2013, in the city of Santa Maria (RS). The tragedy was caused by the band members’ recklessness in using pyrotechnic devices indoors, and by the fact that there was crowding beyond the expected capacity at the venue. The flames spread quickly because of the flammable material used as sound insulation that produced toxic black smoke. The club was packed, and there was no emergency exit. In total, 242 young people between the ages of 18 and 30 died, and 636 were injured.

