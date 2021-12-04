Congress backs down and says it will seek to comply with STF decision on secret budget

BRASILIA – After saying that the request for transparency of amendments by the rapporteur of the past was “unenforceable”, the National Congress told the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Friday that it will seek to comply with the Court’s determination to give transparency to what makes up the called “secret budget” not only for the future, but for the values ​​of the past. The information that a new proposal would be presented to the Court was anticipated by GLOBO this Thursday.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), informed that he gave the budget rapporteur, senator Márcio Bittar, 180 days for the measures to be taken.

In the document sent to Minister Rosa Weber, rapporteur of the action that led to the suspension of the rapporteur’s amendments, the Federal Senate Advocacy said that the President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, officiated the general rapporteur of the 2021 Budget, requesting that the “necessary measures to comply with the aforementioned deliberations of the National Congress and the aforementioned decision of the Federal Supreme Court”.

According to the document, the measure was adopted “so that, despite the lack of a previous legal obligation to register requests made to the General Rapporteur by Senators, Deputies, Ministers of State, Governors, Mayors, Associations and citizens, and there is no registration prior to the same in a specific sector of the National Congress, the possible and necessary measures are taken to individualize and detail the indications of the amendments of its authorship and decline the respective reasons, presenting, if it holds, formal records, past or current information about these indications, or justify the impossibility of doing so”.

Last Thursday, in a request addressed to the minister, the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, requested the immediate suspension of the blocking of amendments. According to lawmakers, the transparency measures enshrined in the act approved this Monday would be enough to fulfill what was determined by Rosa in early November.

Rosa has not yet decided on the request made by Congress, but there is an expectation that the minister will decide as soon as possible, since there was a signal of full compliance with the decision by the parliamentarians.

In this Friday’s official letter, Congress reinforced the request made last week, “considering the social relevance of the matter and the risk of serious harm to the public interest due to the interruption of public policies contemplated by the budget execution of the RP 9 indicator, indicated by the General Rapporteur, confirmed by the Executive Power”.

In a decision on the 9th, the minister, in response to a request made by political parties, issued an injunction fully and immediately suspending the execution of the 2021 amendments, and demanded transparency and wide publicity regarding the allocation of funds. Rosa’s decision was confirmed by the Supreme Court by eight votes to two.

In 2021, R$ 30.1 billion were initially set aside for the rapporteur’s amendments. There were, however, changes in the forecast. Today, the value is forecast at R$ 16.8 billion. The total with individual and bench amendments, today, are estimated at, respectively, R$9.6 billion and R$7.3 billion.