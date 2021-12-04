Contest Miss Teen São Paulo is suspended after disappearance of 17-year-old candidate; police investigate disappearance | São Paulo

The state contest Miss Teen São Paulo, which was scheduled to take place this weekend, was suspended for an indefinite period due to the disappearance of one of the candidates. Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, 17 years old, who would compete representing the capital of São Paulo, has been missing since 10 am on Thursday (2), when he left his home to buy a bikini to participate in the event. Until the last update of this article, the teenager had not been found.

THE Civil police from São Paulo investigates the case to try to locate the student. Video recorded by security cameras shows the girl leaving the building where she lives with her family, in Barra Funda, West Zone of São Paulo (see below). She had told her mother, the educator Agatha Marion Pesinato, 37 years old, who would walk to a store in Lapa to buy his bathing suit, but did not return.

“I’m very worried, time is passing, it gets harder and harder to imagine what happened, where she is. The police didn’t contact us, they didn’t track her cell phone… The more time passes, the more It gets difficult because we don’t have any more clues. I just want to find Yasmin“, said the mother to the g1.

The decision to suspend the Miss Teen São Paulo contest was announced this Friday afternoon (3) on the event’s official page on Instagram:

“COMMUNICATION – In view of the facts that took us by surprise, leaving all of us in the coordination, candidates and guardians, very apprehensive; we came to inform: The organization of Miss Teen São Paulo, after hearing all the candidates and their respective guardians, we came to the public inform that the holding of the contest, which would take place this weekend, is SUSPENDED. We are all in solidarity with this moment of anguish and apprehension that the mother, family and friends of our Miss Teen Cidade São Paulo and hoping for news and solution of the case”, writes the organizer of the contest, Kabeto Producer.

Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, aged 17, is a miss teen from the city of São Paulo. She disappeared after leaving home to buy a bikini that she would wear

Wanted for comment on the matter, Kabeto told the g1 which decided to suspend the contest due to the fact that there was no more atmosphere for holding it after the disappearance of one of the contestants. In addition, said the organizer, it was a way for those involved in the event to show empathy with the suffering of Yasmin’s family and hope that she will be found.

“THE decision to suspend the contest, without a fixed deadline, was due to the emotional fact, ours, the organization, as well as the other candidates and their mothers, do not allow us to hold a Miss Contest, which is the realization of a dream of so many teenagers, knowing that one of the candidates is missing,” said Kabeto.

“In addition to solidarity with the Yasmin family, there is candidates’ serority and the empathy of all we must have in a moment of suffering and apprehension like this one”, said the organizer of Miss Teen São Paulo since 2015. “We would never be able to celebrate, celebrate and fully experience the joys of the contest, without defining the disappearance of Yasmin”.

Yasmin Benedetti's family published a photo and asked the networks to try to locate the teenager

Since she had told her family that she was going to walk to buy the bikini, Yasmin has not made further contact with her relatives or answered phone calls. According to them, she would not even have gone to the store, which is approximately 1.5 km from where she lives. The girl was reportedly seen by classmates on Thursday afternoon in front of the school where she attended high school, in Paulista Avenue, in downtown São Paulo.

As Yasmin’s relatives had no further contact with her, they published the miss’s disappearance on social media, asking for the information to be shared. They also sought out the police to report the case.

The case was registered as “disappearance of a person” at the 23rd Police District (DP), in Perdizes, in the West Zone, where the teenager lives with her parents. But, according to Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), the investigation will be carried out by the 7th DP, Lapa, and also by a specialized team from the missing police station State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).

“There are no words to say to such happiness and change that becoming a miss brought me, gave me a new direction, a new love without explanation, I created more responsibility and attitude for myself and for myself, i want to stay in this world for a long time, for that I’ll have to try harder and harder but that’s about it!”, Yasmin even posted, on her page on Instagram, about the thrill of being miss.

The family was called to testify this Friday afternoon at the 7th PD, and the police will also hear from Yasmin’s friends. Agents look for other images from security cameras that show the miss in some parts of the city.