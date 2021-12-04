Contrary to SC, Florianópolis is discharged in cases of SRAG, says Fiocruz

Data show numbers from the 27 federative units spread across the country; between the analyses, Santa Catarina shows a growth trend

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) has published another InfoGripe bulletin, referring to the Brazilian scenario and cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). The data show the numbers in the 26 states and the Federal District. Among the analyses, Santa Catarina has a drop in the long-term trend of cases. However, this is not the case in Florianópolis.

The capital of Santa Catarina is joined by another 12 capitals with a high considered ‘mild’ in the trend of infection in the last six weeks. They are: Aracaju, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Macapá, Manaus, Natal, Porto Velho, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Luís and São Paulo.

In Brazil, although it shows a slight growth, the analysis by age group indicates an increase in all age groups below 60 years.

Regarding the most affected groups, the researcher and coordinator of InfoGripe, Marcelo Gomes, explains that this is an oscillation growth.

“As was highlighted for the States, the analysis of the temporal evolution by age group suggests that it is just a slight growth compatible with oscillation around a stable level, in general”, he explains.

SRAG in Brazil

Also according to Gomes, in the population aged 30 or over, the growth of cases is relatively small, being more expressive and present, since November, in children, adolescents and young adults aged 20 to 29 years.

In the case of adolescents aged 10 to 19 years and young adults aged 20 to 29 years, the cases are mostly associated with Covid-19.

States with signs of growth in the long-term trend of SRAG cases:

Acre;

Amazons;

Amapá;

Bahia;

Ceará;

Federal District;

Holy Spirit;

Maranhão;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

For;

Rio de Janeiro;

Rondônia;

São Paulo.

In seven states, including SC, there is a sign of a decline in the long-term trend: Alagoas, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Sergipe.

Another four show signs of growth only in the short-term trend, spanning the last 3 weeks. They are: Alagoas, Minas Gerais, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte.

However, all are in a situation compatible with oscillation around a stable value. In Minas Gerais, recent growth is mainly concentrated in children aged 0-9 years.