Corinthians fans prepare coffin and wreath for Grêmio

The match between Grêmio and Corinthians should be a war. Corinthians fans, Gaviões da Fiel, released an open letter asking for the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. Yesterday (2) Mancini made a statement that many Corinthians understood as provocation, that is, the atmosphere is hot.

This Friday (3), Gaviões da Fiel posted a photo on their social networks. In this photo, there was a new provocation to the Grêmio, as it had a coffin and a wreath that seemed to be being prepared for the Grêmio.

Gaviões da Fiel has already prepared a coffin, a wreath and a drone to make fun of Grêmio on Sunday in the game against Corinthians. pic.twitter.com/nGRP6d7Xd3 — Marco Bello Jr (@marcobellojr) December 3, 2021

Part of Corinthians fans believes that Grêmio is to blame for the club’s relegation. Because he ended up not being able to beat the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the last round of the Brasileirão in which he was relegated.

In this way, he believes that by relegating Grêmio in this round, he will be able to pay back for that occasion. However, a team is demoted more for its demerits than the fault of its opponents. So this argument is kind of meaningless.

However, if the atmosphere was not the best, a statement given by Vagner Mancini yesterday (2) left the atmosphere even worse for the game between Grêmio and Corinthians:

“We’re going to São Paulo to face Corinthians and Corinthians fans, but Corinthians fans won’t play. And it’s good that we talk about it”, said Mancini.

Denis Abrahão also made an unusual comment, which can be understood as provocation or just misinformation.

“Corinthians is a centenary club, world champion, tremendously well chaired. It’s an exceptional club, one of the biggest fans in the world, and I have no doubt that they support Grêmio on Sunday. It’s my feeling”, said Dennis.

