Corinthians has a return from Giuliano to face Grmio; see related list

Corinthians ended Saturday morning’s preparations to face Grêmio at the Neo Química Arena. Timão’s main new feature for the match is the Giuliano’s return.

After suffering a thigh injury, the midfielder was absent from Timão in some matches and gradually resumed his training routine since Wednesday. 100% recovered, he is at Sylvinho’s disposal for the match – see the entire list below.

On the other hand, the Corinthians coach has two planned absences. Gabriel and Fagner were warned in Corinthians’ last match and are now serving a suspension for the third yellow card. Cantillo, with a thigh injury, and Ruan Oliveira, who is recovering from a surgical revision, are also out.

In front of the South team, Timão has the opportunity to guarantee its direct spot for the Libertadores 2022. In addition, a Corinthians triumph confirms Grêmio’s relegation, which was requested by the fans to the athletes.

Check out the Corinthians related list

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes

