Corinthians is in tactical training for a game against Grmio and has Giuliano returning

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians continued its preparations for the duel against Grêmio, which will take place next Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The clash marks the last game of Timon as home team in the 2021 season.

As usual, the players started the work day with a rondo activity on Field 4 of CT Joaquim Grava. After that, Sylvinho promoted a tactical activity on half the pitch in Field 3.

In collective work, one team sought to score the goal, while the other had to retrieve the ball and take it to the goalkeeper, who was in the center of the field. After that, some athletes did specific training, such as free kicks, submissions and headings, with the coaching staff

The main news of the day was Giuliano’s full recovery. The Corinthians 11 shirt has recovered from a thigh injury and also completed the transition with the club’s fitness team. Thus, the midfielder trained all the time with the group and should be related to the game against Grêmio.

On Saturday morning, Corinthians will do its last training session before the game against Grêmio. A victory takes the team coached by Sylvinho to the group stage of the Libertadores 2022.

