Corinthians prepares secret weapon to beat Grêmio

Corinthians signed very well this season. Many question where the São Paulo club got money for the signings, but no one can question their quality. One of these signings has been prepared to face Grêmio.

Giuliano has been prepared for the confrontation with Grêmio, the athlete was injured and could return against the tricolor. Taking advantage of the famous Lei do Ex, Corinthians wants to emerge victorious in Sunday’s game (5), with a goal by Giuliano.

Giuliano’s injury is somewhat serious. Well, the player ended up losing the last three games of Corinthians recovering from the injury. There was even a prediction that the athlete would only return to play in 2022, but he had a quick recovery.

The player has even participated in training with the ball and should be a novelty against Grêmio. In addition to the Lei do Ex factor, everyone knows that this athlete is very qualified and has made a difference for Timão when he plays.

Giuliano was one of the athletes allegedly tempted by Grêmio. Many reporters reported that the club was interested in him. But Grêmio denies that it tried to hire him. However, the tricolor not even trying is a bigger mistake than having lost it to Corinthians.

Giuliano was signed by Corinthians in July 2021, so he only played 19 games for the club. However, he has already scored three goals and provided three assists. In other words, it could have been a very useful piece at Grêmio.

If Giuliano plays against Grêmio, the athlete will need to be well marked, so that Corinthians’ midfield doesn’t work well. Well, if he has freedom, it will be difficult for Grêmio to win the game.

Image: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians