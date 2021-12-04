Corinthians publishes guidelines for ticket reservations for the final of the Paulista Women’s U-17

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians released the details for the final of the São Paulo U-17 Women’s Championship, against São Paulo. The game takes place next Sunday, at 10 am, at Neo Química Arena and Fiel will be able to be present.

Tickets can be purchased at www.corinthians.soudaliga.com.br, free of charge. The presentation of the certificate of complete vaccination against Covid-19 is required.

For those who do not have the complete vaccination schedule, a vaccine dose certificate must be presented and a negative PCR test (performed 48 hours before departure) or antigen test (done 24 hours before entering Neo) is also required. Arena Chemistry).

The club, in its general guidelines, as usual, asks the supporter to collaborate in preventing the coronavirus. Therefore, it is extremely important to use a face mask and hand hygiene.

In addition, Corinthians revealed that, for security reasons, there will be a limitation in the sectors and tickets available. Remember that the decision is in a single game.

Corinthians arrives for the big decision after dispatching Brothers FC in the quarterfinals by 4-0 and beating Ferroviária in the semifinals by 3 to 2. São Paulo, in turn, eliminated Red Bull Bragantino and Santos in the same phases.

The team alvinegra meets the rival tricolor in the expectation of reversing the results of recent matches. In the U-16 Brazilian, the teams were tied 1-1, while in the U-18, São Paulo won both games, 3-0 and 2-0. In the group stage of the Paulista U-17, the score returned to be evened out, now 3 to 3.

