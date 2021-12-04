Corinthians visits So Paulo in the first game of the Paulista Feminine final; see details

This Saturday, Corinthians starts dreaming of its three-time championship at the Paulistão Feminine. The club from Parque São Jorge enters the field at Estádio do Morumbi for the first game of the state decision, against São Paulo, and the ball rolls at 4 pm.

Timão arrives for the big decision undefeated in the 13 games played so far. In total, there are 12 victories and only one draw in the entire Paulistão campaign. Faced with the opponent in the grand final, Corinthians won 2-1, in the second round of the first phase.

The team led by Arthur Elias is the current two-time champion of the state competition. In 2019, Corinthians beat São Paulo in the big decision. In 2020, Timon secured the second cup in the final against Ferroviária.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the my helm detailed the match below.

The holders!

If he decides to spare the players who have returned from the Brazilian team, Arthur Elias can go to the field with the following team: Kemelli; Kati, Sparrow, Gi Campiolo and Juliete; Diany and Gabi Zanotti; Gabi Portilho, Miriam, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

my helm

Arbitrage – with VAR!

The field referee trio for the grand final is 100% female. The main referee is Daiane Muniz dos Santos and she will be assisted by Amanda Pinto Matias and Patricia Carla de Oliveira in the banners. The VAR is under the command of Edina Alves Batista.

Streaming

The match will have more than one broadcast option. On the internet, it is possible to follow the game through the Paulistan Play, YouTube of Paulistan and Eleven Sports. On television, the match will be broadcast by SportTV.

It is also possible to follow the duel through the my helm . The now classic real-time starts half an hour before the ball rolls, at 3:30 pm, and fans are kept up to date with all the moves, as well as having access to exclusive comments.

Finally, we will also have the narration in the Youtube. The fan can interact in the chat and see their comment on the screen.

