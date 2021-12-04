Craque Neto refutes Mancini’s statements about Grêmio and Corinthians

In a way, Craque Neto is very similar to Denis Abrahão, as he always says what he thinks, not caring about the results. This time the presenter countered Vagner Mancini’s comments. The coach designed the game between Grêmio and Corinthians and underestimated the Corinthians fans.

“We’re going to São Paulo to face Corinthians and Corinthians fans, but Corinthians fans won’t play. And it’s good that we talk about it”, said Vagner Mancini.

The presenter took the opportunity to counter the coach’s comment. But, Neto was calm in his answer.

“You know I like you, Mancini, we’ve been friends for 40 years, but it’s not that the fans don’t play, Corinthians only won the seven games because of Renato Augusto and the fans, it wasn’t because of Sylvinho. And after 13 years, Corinthians has the chance to place Grêmio in the second division, look how the world is. Hey, Mancini, you didn’t see the Corinthians fans, did you?”, said Neto.

Neto also took the opportunity to provoke the Flamengo fans. The presenter projected that the fans will make a big party to throw in Mancini’s face their importance and try to demote the Immortal.

“You won’t see Corinthians fans getting small like Flamengo fans stayed with Palmeiras… Flamengo fans stayed quiet, ‘pianinho’… Corinthians fans have already bought 42,000 tickets (for the game against Grêmio), go inside”, completed Craque Neto.

