Crocodile attacks tourist, and friend saves the girl’s life by punching the reptile

A British teenager was attacked by a crocodile while traveling with friends in Zambia, southern Africa. 18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was rafting on the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls when the reptile pounced on her. But, she was saved by her friend, who defended her from the animal with punches.

While resting atop a boat, Amelie was surprised by a 10-foot-long crocodile that hooked its jaws into one of its legs and pulled it, then spun it under the water in order to overpower it. Quickly, Amelie’s friend dove into the river and landed strong blows against the crocodile’s nose, which after a long time freed the girl from its teeth.

In an interview with The Sun, one of the witnesses to the attack described the moment of terror: “When she was pulled into the water, others came in to help. There was blood and people struggling everywhere. She is lucky to be alive.”

After the incident, the girl was flown to hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital, some 380 km away from the scene of the attack, where she is being treated for serious leg injuries.

Amelie’s father, Brent Osborn-Smith, shared more details of the episode in an interview with DailyMail. “She wasn’t actually swimming, she was just sitting on the boat and the crocodile saw her leg dangling in the water and saw it as food.”

“Her condition is still very bad in Zambia and we are doing our best to try to get her back to the UK for proper care, but obviously with a crocodile bite there is a high risk of infection and she has a severe leg. It’s a very distressing situation,” he said.

Osborn-Smith also said that as Zambia is on the red list of countries with high Covid-19 cases, there are new challenges to getting his daughter back home.

Bundu Rafting, the company with which Amelie was cruising along the Zambezi River, stated that it has operated in the region since 1996 and so far there have never been situations in which tourists were at risk of life from a possible crocodile attack.

previous attacks

Stretching over 1,500 miles, the Zambezi River is appointed as a paradise for tourists who enjoy water sports and observing the surrounding nature and landscape. However, in the depths of those waters the Nile crocodile is present, considered the deadliest predator in the region.

The notorious reptile is also known to include humans among its prey, justifying its responsibility for hundreds of deaths every year at the site. In addition to tourists who lost limbs after being attacked.

In 2018, a woman who was canoeing above Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, with her fiance had her arm torn off by a giant crocodile.

Zanele Ndlovu and Jamie Fox, from south east England, were on an inflatable raft when the reptile attacked and damaged the vessel. Zanele fell into the water and his right arm was ripped off above the elbow a few days before his wedding.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors saved her life, and she was married in the hospital chapel the following month.