Cruzeiro director Ricardo Rocha reveals agreement to return two-time Brazilian champion to the club in 2022

Cruzeiro should soon confirm the return of Alexandre Mattos, executive director of the 2013 and 2014 Brazilian title campaigns

O cruise prepares for another year away from the elite of the Brazilian football. While the board works on planning for 2022, an old acquaintance from the fans is close to returning to Toca da Raposa: Alexandre Mattos.

Who confirmed the proximity of an agreement between Mattos and Cruzeiro was Ricardo Rocha, former defender of the Brazilian Team and currently director of the heavenly club.

“There is an agreement with Alexandre Mattos, he should come back. I’ve been talking to him too. He’s a guy who has enormous potential, knows a lot of people and can help Cruzeiro,” said the director, in an interview this Friday (3) to the podcast Flow Sport Club.

Mattos worked at Cruzeiro between 2012 and 2014, when the club won the Brazilian bi-championship (2013/14) and also the Mineiro Championship, in 2014. He left the club the following year to work at the palm trees.

After spending time at the São Paulo club, the executive came close to going to the Reading from England, but he returned to Brazil to work at the America-MG, from where it left in January 2021. Now, it will have the mission of helping the Cruise to leave the Serie B.

Raí and Ricardo Rocha talk during training at São Paulo GazetaPress

Since being relegated in 2019, the celestial team has not even been able to effectively fight for access in the second division. The last campaign was even worse than the first: 14th place, with 48 points, five above the relegation zone.

“The Cruise of today is not the one of 3 or 4 years ago. He is going through a very difficult moment and he needs a lot of the fans”, admitted Ricardo Rocha.















