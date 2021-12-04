Cryptos: the big guys turn – InfoMoney Special

Since the coronavirus crisis erupted in early 2020, the way cryptocurrencies are viewed has changed a great deal. The crash of stock markets around the world and the massive injection of capital by central banks, particularly in the United States and Europe, have raised concerns about the financial health of the markets. As a result, more and more analysts and managers are advocating portfolio diversification so that investors can protect themselves from shocks like this.

With that, the adoption of cryptoactives as a serious investment gained traction. The total value of this market jumped from 150 billion dollars, at the beginning of the pandemic, to 2.5 trillion, in October of this year. And what excites the specialists is that, this time, the gains were supported by the entry of institutional investors, that is, large companies. This leads to an assessment that the rally is different from the price jump seen in late 2017, when Bitcoin peaked at $20,000 and two months later dropped to less than $7,000.

“The year 2022 could be the year for institutional investors in crypto”, says Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of the manager Hashdex. For Marcos Sterenkrantz, head of innovation at XP Inc., the launch of funds and ETFs linked to this market should generate a large flow of this type of investor to cryptocurrencies, as they are regulated products.

This movement, according to Sampaio, should also make banks and other financial institutions “embrace” digital currencies more. In recent months, major US banks such as the US Bank and New York Mellon have announced their interest in offering crypto custody.

“Our clients are taking the potential of cryptocurrency very seriously as a diversified asset class,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice president of US Bank’s Wealth Management and Investment Services division. “I don’t believe there is a single asset manager that doesn’t

be thinking about it now.”

The entry of institutional investors is seen as one of the main factors to sustain the Bitcoin appreciation in the medium and long term.

The reason is simple: unlike retail investors, who often seek a quick win and speculate with cryptocurrencies, large companies buy with an eye on the future of technology. Therefore, in times of corrections, institutional investors tend to maintain their investments, supporting the price.

In a recent report, JP Morgan says institutional investors have returned to seeing Bitcoin as a way of having “better protection (hedge) against inflation than gold”. In early October, the analysis house Glassnode highlighted the inflow, in one week, of 1.75 billion dollars a day, on average, from large investors

in Bitcoin. In 2021, global giants from different sectors announced purchases of Bitcoin for treasury maintenance, in a strategy to diversify the resources held in cash.

Tesla, owned by businessman Elon Musk, bought US$1.5 billion of digital currency in February, followed by Mercado Livre, which in May purchased around US$7.8 million in Bitcoin. These companies have joined names like PayPal, MicroStrategy and Square, which, since last year, have already made investments in cryptoactives. The new scenario made governments look more closely at this market, giving urgency to the debate on the regulation of cryptoactives — which has everything to be one of the big themes in the next year.

“We can hope that regulation will continue to be the focus of discussion around cryptocurrencies in 2022,” says Felipe Vallejo, executive director of regulation at cryptocurrency broker Bitso. For Marcos Viriato, CEO and co-founder of global fintech for cryptocurrencies Parfin, Europe is a good guide when it comes to regulation.

The forecast, however, is that the application of regulations, in the best scenario, will only take place at the end of 2023. In the United States, the arrival of Gary Gensler, new president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a body equivalent to the Commission of Securities (CVM) in Brazil, has stirred up the news about crypto regulation, as it defends the adequacy of assets to pay taxes and combat money laundering.

Despite this, what is taking shape in that country is a long political dispute before a regulation project actually advances. In Brazil, in spite of the recent progress of one of several bills for regulation in the special commission created in Congress to debate the issue, there is little expectation that there will be a conclusion on the matter in 2022, especially in a year with presidential elections. “The market can evolve a lot when there are clearer rules for large investors and companies”, says Sterenkrantz, from XP.

You can’t uninvent a thing once it’s been created

Although most countries remain unclear on how to regulate cryptoactives, two nations have already taken decisions. On the one hand, the giant China has decided to ban all operations with these assets, after years of laying siege to cryptos. In May of this year, the Chinese government expelled miners, which led to a sharp drop in Bitcoin prices, a fact repeated with less intensity in September, when the country outlawed any transaction with cryptos. Yet these decisions have not only shown that the market can adapt without China, they have reinforced the resilience of digital currencies.

“You can’t uninvent a thing once it’s been created. They can forbid it, but that’s covering the sun with a sieve. I don’t see how any government can kill cryptos,” says Alex Buelau, CTO of Parfin. On the other hand, on September 7, Bitcoin became the official currency of small El Salvador, alongside the US dollar, in a decision that divided the country’s population, who fear the impacts of the volatility of the digital currency. For some experts, however, the news is welcome. “If this experiment is the least bit exciting, other countries will copy it”, says Sampaio, from Hashdex.

Buelau also sees this type of innovation as a very positive thing. “This increases the adoption of Bitcoin, the education of an entire country and also people’s understanding of what money is”, he says. He understands that El Salvador has taken a “calculated risk”, since it also maintains the dollar as a currency, that is, it manages to have the stability of the main currency in the world to sustain its economy alongside Bitcoin.

DeFi and Ethereum 2.0

If 2020 was marked by a new vision of the crypto market and by interest in portfolio diversification, in 2021 it was time for a new wave of expansion of blockchain-based technologies, which took over the news with proposals that go far beyond of a digital payment method such as Bitcoin. In this scenario, DeFi (“decentralized finance”) has gained prominence in recent months by expanding the ideal created by Bitcoin in 2009 of an independent economy.

DeFi is still an experimental form of finance that does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokers, exchanges or banks. Instead, it uses smart contracts in blockchains. Ethereum is the main network used to apply these smart contract technologies.

For 2022, Ethereum 2.0 is expected, a major network update, which seeks to make your system faster, more scalable and easier to develop, while also reducing energy consumption. “Theoretically, it is the first network that solves the trilemma of being secure, fast and distributed”, says Buelaeu.

While DeFi’s success boosts Ethereum, other networks have drawn the attention of investors, with proposals that expand the decentralized world (see box opposite). The risk for the investor is to know which of these new cryptos really have the potential to grow and provide financial returns.

Buelau suggests focusing on projects that have some differential. “We are going through an experimentation process and projects will appear trying to innovate. But I’m not a fan of those who say they’re going to destroy Ethereum. I’ve seen many like that and they never manage”, he says.

Cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on

Digital assets that, in the opinion of analysts, have growth potential in the coming months, in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum:

crypt Occupation what attracts Polkadot (DOT) Seeks to integrate different

blockchains on a system,

creating an interoperability

between the networks In addition to looking to improve Ethereum,

has been one of the main networks

used to promote the connection

between different blockchains Cardano (ADA) Network made in layers for

execute smart contracts

and serve as a platform for

send money type It has features like contracts

smart, with a network that promises

be more efficient and scalable.

There’s still a lot to prove, but

is delivering good results Chiliz (CHZ) utility token of

Socios.com platform,

which aims to

decentralize and tokenize

the sports market It already has partnerships with the NBA and with

the UFC and is being used a lot

in football team tokens.

There are already more than 70 organizations

sports on the platform Axie Infinity (AXS) Game that uses NFTs on

called “play to earn”,

in which players

receive rewards

in tokens, being able

trade these

assets on exchanges It was innovative and provided

a strong appreciation. promise

get a big expansion

in the coming months, generating

a greater potential of

adoption and enhancement PancakeSwap (CAKE) One of the biggest brokers

decentralized (DEX) that

exist. Allow users

the exchange of tokens and stake,

ie generate passive income It is one of the projects considered

riskier by experts,

as it is still at an earlier stage,

but it has attracted a lot of interest

crypto community passive income

