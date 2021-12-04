Cuca reveals ‘secret’ that led Rooster to the Brazilian bi-championship

Last Thursday night (2), the Atlético-MG beat Bahia by 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova, and won early the title of 2021 Brazilian Championship. The Bahia Tricolor made it 2-0, but Galo managed to turn it around in five minutes, after a great performance by Keno. Brasileirão returns to the white side of Belo Horizonte after 50 years.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil’s Sportscenter program, the technician head criticized the chaotic calendar of Brazilian football: “This calendar transposed everything that is an idea that a coach can have, from physical preparation, from physiology. We’ve played 75 games and there’s still more to play. It’s absurd, there’s no one who can take it.”

He also revealed how he did to get around the problems inherent to the calendar: “You have to vary game systems, you can’t play with the same intensity on Sunday and Wednesday. So, there were games where we had a more patient team, others where we were firmer at the beginning or in the second half”.

Cuca praises Rooster’s season and explains the fall in Libertadores

The coach declared that the thought, from now on, is to win the Cup in Brazil. Atlético-MG plays the first game on the 12th, against Athletico Paranaense, in Belo Horizonte: “Today, our thinking is to look for this final (Copa do Brasil), to get that title again. It was a magical year for Atlético, in which we arrived in all competitions with chances of winning, even Libertadores”.

The undefeated fall in Libertadores, after two draws with Palmeiras in the semifinals, was also the subject of the interview: “You see the way we went down, with the best campaign and ended up being eliminated to the champion. So, we leave a competition through the front door, and in the others, we have a final and we win the other two. This shows the strength that our team had, the strength of the cast, very well assembled”.