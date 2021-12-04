Cuca reveals ‘secret’ that made Atlético-MG overcome ‘absurd calendar’ and win the Brazilian title

A day after confirming the title of the Brasileirão, Cuca revealed the secret for Atlético to overcome the country’s ‘absurd’ calendar

50 years later, the fan of Atlético-MG can scream the champion of the Brazilian championship. And one of the great characters of the achievement was the coach cuca, hired early in the season.

In participation in the Sportscenter this Friday (3), broadcast by ESPN on Star+, the commander spoke of the overcoming that went through the season with the critics in the first weeks.

“Everything worked out, it’s natural. The players know, they are the day-to-day supervisors of the games. So, they see when there is consistency, each one knows what and what they fight for. I fight for this position with such players. When we manage to employ this at work, things tend to go well. Acceptance becomes greater and we just keep going. This requires patience,” he said.

“In the beginning, people didn’t have much patience with the result a little more immediate than usual, there was a certain demand. But it was a passing thing, after a month of work, things were already in line and this whole process that we put into practice is coming”, he added.

The coach also commented on the difficulty that the team went through throughout the season with the ‘absurd’ calendar, pointing out the path that the team activated to overcome this.

“This calendar transposed everything that is an idea that a coach can have, from physical preparation, from physiology. We’ve played 75 games and there’s still more to play. It’s absurd, there’s no one who can take it. You have to vary game systems, you can’t play with the same intensity on Sunday and Wednesday. So, there were games where we had a more patient team, others where we were firmer at the beginning or in the second half”, he said.

“We were aligning all of this, strengthening our ideas. That’s why we became such a consistent team, with the best defense in the league, we didn’t concede more than one goal per game, we spent 14 games without conceding a goal at home. It’s too much. Not giving up parts during the competition. With this calendar, it was a very well thought out championship that we did”, he concluded.





Finally, Cuca talked about the final of the Brazil’s Cup as the final goal of the season to close a ‘magic year’ of Rooster.

“Today, our thought is to seek this final (Copa do Brasil), to achieve this title again. It was a magical year for Atlético, in which we arrived in all competitions with chances of winning, even the Libertadores”, he pointed out.

“You see the way we went down, with the best campaign and ended up being eliminated to the champion. So, we leave a competition through the front door, and in the others, we have a final and we win the other two. This shows the strength that our team had, the strength of the cast, very well assembled”, he added.



