Curry performs, Golden State Warriors takes revenge on Tuesday and ends Phoenix Suns storyline

Stephen Curry bounced back from last Tuesday’s poor performance, Golden State Warriors was deadly in the second half and ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak

The historical sequence of the Phoenix Suns! This Friday, the Golden State Warriors “revenged” last Tuesday’s defeat and ran over Chris Paul and company’s team, winning 118-96, with Stephen Curry standing out.

Thereby, The Suns’ 18-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history, is over.

The point guard, who had scored just 12 points with less than a 20 percent shot on the court last Tuesday when the Suns won 104-96, has bounced back from his poor performance.

In this Friday’s victory, the shirt 30 scored 23 points and converted 6 balls from 3 out of 11 attempts, in addition to having given 5 assists. Another big factor in the victory was Draymond Green.

The shirt 23 was, as usual, the great commander of the defense and ended up with 6 steals and 3 blocks, in addition to 9 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds.

The first half was pretty even, with the Warriors going into the locker room with a 51-48 lead. In the 3rd quarter, however, Golden State increased the lead to 11 points and, at the beginning of the final period, it rose to 20.

With that, the holders were still able to rest in the final stretch and ended the historic sequence of the Suns.