Daniel Radcliffe reveals a “weird relationship” with former co-star Robert Pattinson; watch

Before gaining fame as the most glam vampire in cinema, one of the biggest roles in Robert Pattinson’s career was that of Cedric Diggory, in the “Harry Potter” saga. His passage in the world of the most beloved wizard in the world was brief, only in the fourth film of the plot, but it is clear that the expectations of fans when it comes to the friendship between the star and the protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe, are immense!

Unfortunately, it seems that the proximity between the two is not that great. In fact, according to the Potter interpreter, the two are not even friends and do have a pretty weird relationship with each other. WL! The actor was asked about the matter in a recent interview on “The Jonathan Ross Show” and recalled an unusual “encounter” with his former co-star.

“I was in New York about to do [a peça] Equus, I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw a billboard [de Crepúsculo] and I thought: ‘What? I know that guy!'”, shot Daniel. “I had never heard of the Twilight books at the time, I was not aware of this phenomenon. So yeah, it’s weird,” said the actor.

The “Weapons at Play” star even revealed the unusual way he communicates with our eternal Edward Cullen. “[Pattinson e eu] we have a very strange relationship now, where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in years. Everyone thinks we’re good friends, but I just know him. He was a lovely guy when I worked with him.” concluded the actor. Wow! Just spy:

Maybe one day this friendship will not be resumed! It doesn’t hurt to dream, right?! Kkk Meanwhile, we offer to make the cordless phone between the muses! Hahaha